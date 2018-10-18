The government has extended the mandate of the interim management team at Kenya Power, for two more months.

The management led by acting Managing Director Jared Omondi was instituted after Dr Ken Tarus, who was then the MD, and 13 others were arrested in a Ksh409 scandal.

The accused were charged with conspiracy to defraud the parastatal of over Ksh409 million.

They reportedly purchased substandard transformers from Muwa Trading Company.

The officials have also been accused of aiding fraudulent acquisition of Ksh202 million as payment for the supply of the transformers.

Among those who were appointed to take over from the accused officers include Ambrose Lemaon as the General Manager in charge of Finance while Joyce Awinja was appointed to handle Supply Chain Management.

Peter Waweru Njenga was appointed to manage the Street Lighting Department while Charles Ng’eno was appointed to the Internal Audit department.

