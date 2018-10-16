Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe has revealed the events that happened between her and fiance Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the night of Monica Kimani’s death

Maribe said that on the fateful night Jowie came in and found her in the bedroom He kept saying he was sorry.

“He kept crying, saying ‘Jacque I am sorry’ but I ignored him,” she said.

The journalist said that she ignored him and later heard a gun shot from the closet area and then she saw Jowie on the floor bleeding.

“I heard what sounded like a gunshot. I jumped out of bed and went to the closet. He was lying on the floor, he had blood on his upper left chest area,” the journalist recorded.

She said that she rushed for her mobile phone and when she came back Jowie had left the house She checked outside the window and saw him at the neighbors Bryan Kassaine’s house.

“I ran out and found Jowie lying down. Bryan and his wife Kate ran out to where Joseph was lying bleeding,” she said in her application.

She said that she recorded the same statement with the DCI and maintains that her activities on the fateful day has not changed in any of her statements.

In the statement she met Jowie during the Jubilee party campaigns at Bomas of Kenya where he was security for Joyce Lay.

