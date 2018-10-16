Rumours are rife that Tanzanian hitmaker Ali Kiba is cheating on his new wife months after their grand wedding.

According to a Tanzanian video vixen Sasha Kassim, the Aje crooner has been trying to strike conversations with her.

The vixen’s friend that the newly wed chats up her friend mostly at night.

“Do you know Kiba is hitting on Sasha? Sometimes they contact each other at night. I will bring you proof of their chats so you can know it is real,” Kassim’s friend told Global Publishers.

Kassim on her part says that it is the star that has been hitting on her and “pestering” her for a romantic relationship which she is the least bit interested in.

“I do not want a love affair with Ali Kiba; I don’t like him. He is the one, who has been pestering me for a relationship. And, for your information, it is not only Kiba who is begging for my love. Other top Tanzanian musicians are disturbing me. And, honestly, I don’t want them; I cannot go out with an entertainer from Tanzania, maybe from the US such as Chris Brown,” Kassim told Risasi newspaper.

Kiba has however denied the allegations leveled against him saying that “I do not have the habit of chatting with people aimlessly.”

The Tanzanian hitmaker tied the knot with his Kenyan lover, Amina Khalef in April in a star-studded wedding.

Ms Khalef only recently gave birth to their first child.

