National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and Water Resources Management Authorities (WARMA) has given the developer of a 12 storey building in Nairobi’s Nyayo Highrise estate 14 days notice to bring it down.

In a notice issued on Friday, the authorities noted that the property owned by Edermann Property sits on riparian land and is affecting the flow of Ngong River.

“Demolish the structure within 14 days effective this order, failure to which it will be pulled down without further reference to you,” the notice reads in part.

The property management has also been asked to report to the Nema deputy director of enforcement on Monday, October 15 accompanied by a legal adviser.

NEMA has maintained that the building, with 288 houses, was built in contravention of Cap 387 of the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act (EMCA).

But according to the Seefar Apartments owner, John Rajwayi, water resources agency approved the boundary for the construction works.

“They told us that they misplaced the instructions in the file and we expect them to come on Monday to cancel the order since we followed the laid down requirement,” Rajwayi said, adding that the building is 22 metres from the dam.

The building was launched by the late Housing Minister Soita Shitanda in 2013.

The government has vowed to bring down buildings sitting on riparian land. The Oshwal Centre, South End Mall, Ukay Mall, Taj Mall among others have already been demolished.

Photos Courtesy

