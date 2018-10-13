Moses Kuria Sets Twitter On Fire As He Mocked A Deported Miguna Miguna

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Saturday morning set Twitter on fire as he poked fun at a deported Miguna Miguna.

Wearing Miguna’s signature taqiyah, the legislator mocked Miguna who has now been deported twice.

In a tweet, Kuria said: “Hey Miguna Miguna I miss you. Do you miss Kenya?”

Hey @MigunaMiguna I miss you. Do you miss Kenya ? pic.twitter.com/6IhQ3Ra21g — Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) October 12, 2018

Kenyans on Twitter are predicting a witty comeback from the lawyer who now resides in Canada.

Miguna has vowed to comeback to Kenya and had earlier said that he would return on September 4.

“I’m coming back after September 4th. Viva,” he tweeted.

The lawyer and former Raila Odinga’s aide is a fierce critic of the March 29 handshake between Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a recent Facebook post, Miguna said: “The despots Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga conspired to abduct, detain, torture and illegally remove me from Kenya but the struggle is not lost because of such barbaric persecutions. Steve Biko, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Maclolm X, Pio Pinto Gama, Chris Hani and many others were assassinated but their revolutionary ideas last forever.”

Here are some of the comments from KoT:

Waking up at two, to tweet this? Mr Kuria. — LENAIMADO JOEL (@Naimadoj) October 13, 2018

As I wait for the response from @MigunaMiguna pic.twitter.com/2LW5DkYWtr — Sally Kamau (@Pritisal) October 13, 2018

