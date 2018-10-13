Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating 23 companies involved in 164 transactions with the Migori county government since 2014 to 2017. The companies could have been used to embezzle more than Ksh2.3 billion from the county coffers, with no work done.

Among the companies mentioned in the scandal involve Atinus which has received over Ksh62.1 million from the county since to March 2017. Dankey Press is also adversely mentioned having received over Ksh45.7 million between December 2014 to March 2017. Another one, Janto, received at least Ksh141 million through tenders between June 2014 and June 2017.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu, the EACC has summoned the Chief Officer in the Department of Finance to the EACC offices with the documents concerning the transactions, which could lead to a multi-billion scandal being unearthed.

“To facilitate our investigations, you are hereby invited for further interview and and statement recording on Monday 15th October at 9am at the commission’s Integrity Centre Offices in Nairobi. You are further required to carry with yourself fully processed payment vouchers for all the companies listed,” reads the letter in part.

Other companies listed by the EACC under investigation include Beatken Enterprises, Deltrack ICT Services, Dolphus Software, Doultech Technology, Janito Construction Company Ltd, Joyush Business, Misoft Ltd, New Team Enterprises Ltd, Pesulus Supplies, Queeno Investments Ltd, Subco Supplies Enterprises, Seletrack Consultants, Sunae Construction Company Ltd, Swyfcon Engineering, Tarchdog Printers, Kajulu Business, Macropharm Pharmaceutical Ltd, Mactebac Contractors, Majay Investments, Mbingo Enterprises Ltd and Migwish Enterprises Ltd.

Through the companies, EACC detectives believe that the governor, Mr Okoth Obado, who is separately facing murder charges for the alleged killing of 26-year-old Sharon Otieno, stole the cash to maintain a flashy lifestyle for himself and his family.

Detectives say that through the procurement scam, Mr Obado was able to build a home worth Ksh100 million in Uriri in Migori County and send at least Ksh13 million to his children.

However, investigations may not bear much fruits as the building used as a document storage facility was burnt down on September 24, just a day before Migori County secretary Christopher Rusana was to furnish the EACC with tender documents to assist with investigations.

