Esther Passaris Accuses Governor Sonko Of Undermining Her office

Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris has accused governor Mike Sonko of undermining her office and not inviting her to county functions.

She said that the governor had held several functions in the county but failed to invite her and therefore she concluded that the governor looks down on her office.

“How many functions have happened in Nairobi without me. I wasn’t involved in cleaning the city. It is because the governor did not invite me. It is now clear he looks down upon my office,” she said.

The legislator disclosed that she had gotten some investors from Netherlands who want to put up Sh.9 Billion in a recycling plant but only of the governor cooperates.She daid that she had tried to reach out to the governor nine times but was unsuccessful.

“I have reached out to Governor Sonko nine times, but all in vain. I have an investor from the Netherlands who wants to put up a Sh9 billion recycling plant which could create 40,000 jobs if the governor cooperates,” she said.

Passaris also accused the Nairobi governor of failing to provide sanitary towels to school going girls to keep them in school. She said that this is a a function for the county government.

