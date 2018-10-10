Two Teachers Killed After Alshabaab Militants Attack School In Mandera

Two teachers are the latest victims of Alshabaab militants attack in a school in Mandera. The Militants hurled explosives at a staff room of Arabia Boys Secondary school.

Police said that the rest of the teachers staff and students were safe but they are pursuing the militants who are believed to be behind the attack.

“All other teachers and students are safe and no other part of the school was affected. The hunt for the attackers is ongoing,” the police statement read in part.

Police also said that the police reservists attached to the school engaged the attackers who fled after they asked for reinforcement . The school reportedly has four non local teachers

The school staff room was however completely burnt down, the area MCA disclosed. The school is at the border of Kenya and Somali which is perceived as a Alshabaab hot spot.

