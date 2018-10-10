“Spend Time With Family And Ralax,” Lawyer Who Fought For ‘Moi Day’ Tells Kenyans How To Celebrate

City lawyer Gregory Oriaro Nyauchi who went to court over Moi day has suggested how Moi Day should be celebrated.

The lawyer went to court to challenge removal of the day as a Public Holiday. Justice Odunga seemed to agree with him ruling that October 10 which as formerly Moi day be reinstated as a Public holiday.

The Layer suggested that this day should be a day when workers relax and enjoy with family and friends and some workers rarely get an opportunity to do so. He also suggested that in the process people should also take time to think about the country

Justice Odunga declined to prescribe how tis holiday would be celebrated in his ruling. Many Kenyans welcomed the decision to have this holiday with most wanting the days to be back dated for seven years as compensation for the years that they missed.

