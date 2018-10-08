Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua sent Twitter into a frenzy after she threw shade at the US First Lady Melania Trump.

Ms Trump was last week touring Africa for the first time under her “Be Best” initiative. She was in Malawi, Ghana, Kenya and Egypt.

While in Egypt, the FLOTUS was asked “what she was wearing”, a question she felt was ill timed.

She asked the journos to instead focus on what she is doing rather than who or what she is wearing.

“I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear,” she said.

It is then Ms Karua retweeted the Hills tweet with a reply saying: “And what do you do madam?”

Excited Kenyans on Twitter said:

Have you seen Salva Kiir’s sons passports! Occupational : Son of the president. — Happy People (@appypeoples) October 7, 2018

She snapped lmao..!😂 😂

I'm weak..! pic.twitter.com/y6BzV0Zd2W — With You – Shots of Remy (@LucasMkindi) October 8, 2018

She is an actor, supermodel, decorates the white house, attends meetings meetings and meetings and a jewelry designer. — Silas J Odhiambo 🎤 (@Silahodhiambo) October 7, 2018

While in Kenya, Ms Melania in the company of Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta visited an animal orphanage, David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi and took a safari at the Nairobi National Park.

