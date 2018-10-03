Citizen TV’s Anne Kiguta Set To Join K24

Hot 96 Presenter and Citizen TV news anchor Anne Kiguta is set to follow fellow Citizen journalist, Fred Indimuli to K24 TV station.

The TV and radio presenter has reportedly served her employer, the Royal Media Services with her resignation letter after reportedly getting a better offer from K24.

Read: SK Macharia Sues The Government, Seeking Compensation For Revenue Lost During Media Shutdown

Ms Kiguta joins the long list of journalists who have joined Mediamax Network Limited in the recent exodus of presenters from one station to the other.

She joins the likes of Jalang’o, Comedian Jacky Nyamide aka Wilbroda, Francis Luchivya and news anchors from other stations such as KTN’s Betty Kyallo and Rose Gakuo from KBC.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com