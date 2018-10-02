Waiguru Demands To Know Who Pushed Kabura To Lie In Affidavit

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru wants hairdresser Josephine Kabura to reveal who pushed her to lie in an affidavit implicating the former cabinet secretary to the NYS scandal.

The Ethics and Anti corruption commission (EACC) indicated that the affidavit that Kabura presented was false. They recommended that the salonist should be charged for lying under oath.

This is progress. However I agree with with the @ODPP_KE that there should be further investigations. If both @EACCKenya & @DCI_Kenya have established Kabura was lying who then was she working for? Where did she take the money in the sacks? Whose agent was she? pic.twitter.com/73s4PqfLDP — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) October 2, 2018

The Office of the Director of public prosecution has said that the hairdresser should be investigated more to try and establish the truth behind why she implicated the Kirinyaga governor in the scandal which cost her a position as Devolution cabinet secretary.

Anne Waiguru has supported the called for further investigation one Josephine Kabura but was glad that she had been vindicated from the NYS Scandal.

In the affidavit, the salonist said that she had met the former CS while working at KDN and they became good friends, claims that Waiguru vehemently denied.

Josephine Kabura claimed that Waiguru introduced her to a number of people who were to be of assistance in processing of tenders and payments for the goods supplied and services rendered by her companies to the NYS.

Kabura claimed that Waiguru helped her register companies that she later used to get the tenders. Waiguru sent her personal assistant, Betty Maina, to deliver seven copies of certificates of incorporation, she said.

Once the money for the tenders were paid, the affidavit claimed that Waiguru’s sister Loise Mbarire was being given part of the profits from the NYS contracts and was supposed to give back the money to Kaburu and the former minister.

The Kirinyaga governor asked the EACC to probe into the affidavit that was filed by Kabura.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com