Three Men Arrested With Ksh1 Billion Fake Money In Westlands

Two Chad nationals and one Kenyan have been arrested in Nairobi, Westlands along Brookside Drive with Ksh1 billion currency in dollars and Euros believed to be fake money.

The three include Abdoulaye Tamba and Abdalla Tamba From Chad, and Kenyan Anthony Mwangangi who was their driver.

One more who was part of the group escaped and police are still looking for him.

The police said that they acted on a tip-off from the public, and found the men with a heap of the currencies in the house they were living in.

The arrest was part of an ongoing operation to weed out illegal immigrants.

One of the men is believed to be the money launders’ kingpin.

Kenyan victims of the con game have been advised to report to the nearest DCI to lodge their complaints.

Here are the photos:-

