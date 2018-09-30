Gor Mahia Officially Crowned 2018 KPL Champions In Kisumu (Photos)

Gor Mahia have been officially crowned as the 2018 Kenyan Premier League champions at colorful ceremony at Moi Stadium, Kisumu Sunday.

The elaborate ceremony was proceeded by a KPL week 33 match pitting the hosts against Mathare United which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Buoyed by a vibrant home crowned Gor scored through Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge and skipper Harun Shakava.

But Mathare managed to rally back netting through substitute Klinsman Omulanga and Cliff Nyakeya, who leveled matters from the spot.

At the blow of the final whistle, the stadium burst into song and dance with the K’Ogalo faithful singing their lungs out and dancing to drum beats as they waited for the crowning moment.

Ready to present the glittering trophy to Harun Shakava, the captain, was club patron and Kenya’s opposition chief Raila Odinga.

With the formalities done, the players presented the trophy to the cheering fans in a lap of honor; the fans have been the force that pushed the club to the record 17th title.

Here are the photos:-

