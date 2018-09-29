Joseph Ochaya Cuts Links With Lusaka Dynamos, Poised To Join TP Mazembe

Ugandan left back Joseph Ochaya has cut links with Zambian Super League side Lusaka Dynamos and is poised to join TP Mazembe of the DRC, according to a Kahawa Tungu source.

Ochaya, 25, joined the Lusaka-based outfit in 2017 from Ugandan emerging giants KCCA for a reported transfer fee of $120,000.

Five-time African champions TP Mazembe recently signed midfielder Doxa Gikanji from DCMP and prolonged defender Kabaso Chongo’s stay by two seasons.

They announced more signings in the coming days as they restructure after being knocked out of the African Champions League at the quarterfinals.

The Ravens will also be seeking to wrestle the DRC Ligue 1 title from their arch rivals AS Vita Club in the new season that kicked-off last week.

Once touted as Zambia’s moneybags, Lusaka Dynamos are reportedly undergoing lean financial times leading to departure of key players with Ochaya being the latest to say enough is enough.

The former Ugandan Premier League most valuable player reported the club to FIFA for nonpayment leading to his release, according to the source.

In July, “The Elite” lost influential midfielder Cletus Chota Chama, who was lured to Tanzania’s Simba on a two-year-deal. Chama, formerly of Zesco United was equally disgruntled over lack of pay.

“The situation is bad, some players no longer attend training,” the source added.

