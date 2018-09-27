Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has declared his interest in running for the presidency in 2022 or may support a candidate against Deputy President William Ruto.

He blamed the deputy president for his loss during the nomination process during the Jubilee primaries. He said that he was bitter then but that is water under the bridge. Kabogo said that politics is a hobby and not what he depended on for his livelihood.

“Ruto was the man in-charge at Jubilee headquarters, so who else did you want me to blame for the shambolic jubilee primaries?…anyway I have moved on,” the former Kiambu governor said.

During his interview with Jeff Koinange the former governor said that he would fight for a lean representation as the current representatives are burdening the tax payers. He said that President Uhuru Kenyatta should watch out for those who surround him as they wanted him to fail.

The former governor said that he would tell the president to sack treasury CS Rotich.

He said that Kenyans were being overburdened by the taxes and that that one cannot build capital on taxes. He advised to increase the tax bracket and reduce the importation tax by 10%.

He said that the war on corruption but he said that it should not be selective. He said that he was ready to be audited. He said that those who contribute money in Harambee should be checked if they pay tax on dividends.

Kabogo said that he was willing to go after those corrupt people pro bono without any pay.

