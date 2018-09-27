A Nairobi tycoon facing charges of attempting to bribe Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko with Ksh5 million has made an application to travel out of the country to attend to his daughter’s medical needs.

Praful Kumar Premchand Saula, who is out on bond, made the application through his counsel Kennedy Marete under certificate of urgency while attending his pretrial conference at the Mombasa law courts before Principal Magistrate Henry Nyakweba.

The counsel told the court the application is urgent as the accused person had to seek the court’s permission to travel outside the country.

Read: Former Kiambu Governor Kabogo Eyeing The Presidency In 2022

Marete informed the court that Praful intended to travel to the United Kingdom to attend to his daughter’s medical needs from October 22 to November 22.

He told the court he is fully aware of the court’s ruling delivered on August 24, 2018 in regards to the accused leaving the jurisdiction of the court without the court’s leave.

“I wish to reiterate the accused person is a law abiding citizen and that he continues to obey the court order and to attend when he is required,” he said.

The counsel said his application is in keeping with the dictates of justice and fairness and pleaded with the court to expeditiously address the prayers they have sought.

Marete informed the court he had served the office of the Director of Public Prosecution with the notice of application on the Nairobi tycoon’s intention to travel outside the county.

The matter will be argued on October 4 after the court set the date.

Meanwhile, five witnesses have been lined up against Praful in the attempted robbery case.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...