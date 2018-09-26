US first Lady Melania Trump has announced that she will be visiting Kenya in October. This will be her first solo visit to Africa.

She will also visit Ghana, Egypt and Malawi. She said that her main focus during the visit would be to promote child welfare.

She described the four countries as beautiful but so different and lauded them for their continuing progress to make progress in some of their biggest challenges.

Kenya has been lucky this year to have received dignitaries from around the globe. Most recently Kenya welcomed Theresa May the Prime Minsiter of the United Kingdom. Former US president Barack Obama was also in Kenya to help launch the Sauti Kuu initiative spearheaded by his sister.

