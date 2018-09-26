in NEWS

Nakuru Woman Charged With Deliberately Infecting Neighbour's Child With HIV

A woman was on Tuesday charged with deliberately infecting an infant with the HIV virus on September 18 at Gichobo area in Njoro sub County.

Susan Njeri is said to have breastfed her neighbour’s nine month old baby knowing too well that it would lead to the child acquiring the virus.

The child’s mother is said to have left the infant in Ms Njeri’s care and left for work. The mother did not know that her neighbour was HIV positive.

Njeri was found by other neighbours breastfeeding the child who she tried to calm down unsuccessfully.

nakuru
SUSAN NJERI. / COURTESY

It is then that she decided to breastfeed the infant. She was taken to Njoro Police Station.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Joe Omido, the accused denied the charges. She is still in remand as she awaits the bond hearing on October 2.

