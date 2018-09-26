That the relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba is at all-time low is no longer a secret.

During Tuesday’s training at Carrington, the Portuguese gaffer reportedly told Pogba that he will never skipper the team ever again under his watch.

He did this in front of other players, who reportedly were in agreement with their boss.

But if that was not humiliating enough, a video clip has emerged of Wednesday’s training in which Mourinho can be seen intentionally ignoring the French midfielder as he tries to greet him.

Pogba, 25, was acquired from Juventus for a record breaking fee, but is reportedly wanting out with Barcelona salivating for his signature.

Watch the video:

