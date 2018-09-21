Kenya films and classification board(KFCB) CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua has lashed out on twitter after the High court in Nairobi lifted the ban on ‘Rafiki’ a movie depicting the love story between two ladies.

According to the self declared ‘moral police’, homosexuality should not be used to depict Kenyan culture because that was not our way of life.

It would be a tragedy and a shame to have homosexual films defining the Kenyan culture. That's not who we are and homosexuality is not our way of life — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) September 21, 2018

He openly said that the board would contravene the court order and not allow any public theatre to show the film without its permission.

If people want to screen the homosexual film in their houses that's fine. We are watching to see which public theatre will exhibit it without the Board's approval — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) September 21, 2018

Ezekiel Mutua openly castigated the Non governmental organizations that he said were using gay content as a tool to market Kenya’s film industry.

Shame on those foreign NGOs who want to use gay content as a tool for marketing the film industry in Kenya. SHINDWE! — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) September 21, 2018

He also said that only insane people would derive pleasure from watching girls have sex with girls .

What pleasure, pray, does a person of a sane mind find in watching girls having sex with other girls? — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) September 21, 2018

Rafiki by Wanuri was the first Kenyan movie that premiered at the Cannes film Festival even after being banned in Kenya. They wanted to present the film for nomination at the Oscars but the ban by KFCB was an impediment.

The court lifted the ban on the film for seven days only.

