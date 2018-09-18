A Tanzanian Clouds FM Presenter Soudy Brown and musician Maua Sama have been arrested in Dar Es Salaam for destroying and lowering the dignity of the Tanzanian currency.

The duo posted a video of fans dancing to Maua Sama’s song, Iokote, while stepping on money.

The duo is currently being held at Central Police Station in Dar Es Salaam.

Read: TRHK Actor, Onyi Caught On Camera Beating Another Man Over A Woman [Video]

“Wawili hao walishikwa siku ya jana baada ya kupost video mtandaoni inayowaonekana watu wakicheza wimbo ‘Iokote’ wa Maua Sama huku wakiwa wanakanyaga hela,” Officer Mambosasa said.

In Tanzania, it is illegal to step or destroy currency. Same way in Kenya it is illegal to throw, burn or tear currency as it is considered to be state property.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...