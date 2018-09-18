Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday invited members of his cabinet to a whiskey drinking session after raiding Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

The county chief during his impromptu visit discovered 11 infant corpses wrapped in polythene papers while others were stuffed in boxes.

It is after the visit that he called for a cabinet meeting at an undisclosed location while streaming it live on Facebook.

During the meeting that lasted about 20 minutes, the county executives inquired about their planned retreat to Mombasa, which Sonko said had to be approved by the County Secretary.

“Your Excellency we have already packed our bags,” one CEC responded.

But Sonko told the executives to await approval from the head of cabinet “because he controls yours activities here. But there is no problem. Ile kazi mnafanya hapa we can even have some tots of whiskey. It’s already 5pm.”

Sonko also suspended the hospital’s superintendent Catherine Mutinda, Dr James Kamau – the obstetrician gynaecologist, and the administrator Zadock Angahya.

He also dissolved the entire board of the facility.

