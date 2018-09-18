A section of Mohamed Salah’s fans, mostly Egyptians, have been trolling his Liverpool strike partner Sadio Mane on social media, calling him selfish with the ball.

This follows Liverpool’s 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League Sunday, a game both failed to score.

The fans were irked that there were some moments in the game that the Senegalese should have passed the ball to Salah but chose to go it alone, ending up being wasteful.

Mane was forced to bring down an Instagram post he made after the match as it attracted loads of negative comments.

But the trolls were not yet done and shifted to Twitter where they continued to unleash their venom on Liverpool tweets.

“Does Sadio Mane have an issue with Mohamed Salah,” one tweet reads, “He doesn’t like to pass him any! This issue should be solved as it’s affecting the overall Liverpool’s performance.”

Another responded, “Football Twitter makes me sick sometimes. To see the abuse our players get from our own so called fans is disgusting.

The way Mane is being attacked after yesterday’s game is nothing short of vile.”

Some of the tweets are unprintable and out rightly unacceptable, bordering on racism.

Salah, who has made the final shortlist for world’s best player award, responded to the claims saying “we are friends” and “we do not care who scores the most or first.”

“We are friends, we speak a lot. Generally, all three of us (Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane) sit in the dressing room together, right after matches.

There is a real solidarity between us, as we do not care who scores the most or first.”

