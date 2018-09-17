Matiang’i, Maraga Commission Building Of Court Within Kamiti Prison

Chief Justice David Maraga alongside the interior CS Fred Matiang’i commissioned the ground breaking ceremony of the new law courts at Kamiti prison.

The project was done in collaboration with Ministry of Interior’s State Dept of correctional Services, the Judiciary, the UN office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the US state department.

The CS interior said that the government plans to build 8 courts within prison facilities which would reduce the amount of time and resources that are is used to move remandees who need to go to court and also guarantee security.

Mr. Matiang’i also assured the other partners that they will be honest and that the ministry will account for every coin that has been advanced towards the project.

The Chief justice lauded the move to build the court within the prison facility saying that it would ease their and save time avoiding unnecessary delays.

CJ Maraga said that it would also reduce the backlog in Makadara and Kiambu law courts as criminal cases within the region will be prosecuted from there.

The chief Justice thanked the President Uhuru Kenyatta for the increase of funds to prosecute corruption cases expeditiously. He said that the funds will ensure that those case are heard on a day to day basis .

