Primary School Teacher Assaulted To Blindness By Parent, Son Seeks Justice

A Primary school teacher was roughed up and left for dead by a parent for unknown reasons.

According to a Twitter user, Fredrick Marwa, and the victims son, his mother was attacked and the Teacher Service Commission (TSC), he says refuses to do anything about the issue.

This is my mum , who was beaten up in a public primary school at her place of work , she nearly died after this attack by one of the parent, please we need help from the new media, because #TSC and #Govke is silent on this @bonifacemwangi @DCI_Kenya @citizentvkenya @TSCKenya pic.twitter.com/PZWBXUapWc — iam_marwa (@iam__marwa) September 11, 2018

Marwa, a photographer, is asking the DCI to come to his mother’s rescue and ensure that justice is served.

In June, Kitengela Girls’ school director John Kahoro was taken to court for assaulting a parent, Njoki Wachuru.

Ms Wachuru said that she suffered a ‘big cut’ on her genitalia and on the face after she demanded for the release of her ill daughter.

Kahoro denied the charge and was released on bail pending the full hearing.

