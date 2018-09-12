in NEWS

Primary School Teacher Assaulted To Blindness By Parent, Son Seeks Justice

primary school teacher

A Primary school teacher was roughed up and left for dead by a parent for unknown reasons.

According to a Twitter user, Fredrick Marwa, and the victims son, his mother was attacked and the Teacher Service Commission (TSC), he says refuses to do anything about the issue.

Marwa, a photographer, is asking the DCI to come to his mother’s rescue and ensure that justice is served.

In June, Kitengela Girls’ school director John Kahoro was taken to court for assaulting a parent, Njoki Wachuru.

Ms Wachuru said that she suffered a ‘big cut’ on her genitalia and on the face after she demanded for the release of her ill daughter.

Kahoro denied the charge and was released on bail pending the full hearing.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

