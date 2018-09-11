in ENTERTAINMENT

Mother In Law Actor, Jeff Okello Welcomes Second Baby

Mother In Law Actor Jeff Okello aka Ninja and his wife, Katja Maria Huhta have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The actor shared his joy on Social media as he posted a photo of his children.

“This far, we thank God…we present to you, Leo,” reads the caption.

Read: Mother-in-law’s ‘Ninja’ Weds Finnish Fiancée In Colourful Ceremony (Video)

Jeff and his wife Maria got married earlier this year after dating for many years.
The couple have a one year old daughter together and welcomed their second, a baby boy, in Finland.
