Mother In Law Actor, Jeff Okello Welcomes Second Baby

Mother In Law Actor Jeff Okello aka Ninja and his wife, Katja Maria Huhta have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.
The actor shared his joy on Social media as he posted a photo of his children.
“This far, we thank God…we present to you, Leo,” reads the caption.
