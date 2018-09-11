Mother In Law Actor, Jeff Okello Welcomes Second Baby

Mother In Law Actor Jeff Okello aka Ninja and his wife, Katja Maria Huhta have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The actor shared his joy on Social media as he posted a photo of his children.

“This far, we thank God…we present to you, Leo,” reads the caption.

Jeff and his wife Maria got married earlier this year after dating for many years.

The couple have a one year old daughter together and welcomed their second, a baby boy, in Finland.