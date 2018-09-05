Sharon Otieno, Lady Kidnapped by Gov. Okoth Obado’s Gangs, Found Dead

Sharon Otieno, lady who was kidnapped together with journalist Barrack Oduor of Nation Media, has been found killed and dumped in K’Odera Forest.

According to sources close to the family, the Sharon Otieno’s body was found last evening after an entire day search.

SHARON OTIENO, the university student abducted with Nation reporter Barrack Oduor in Migori, found dead in Kodera Forest, Homa Bay: her father. pic.twitter.com/gN0WElTdm7 — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) September 5, 2018

Sharon was kidnapped together with Barrack Oduor after being lured for a meeting by Michael Oyamo, who has since been arrested. Barrack Oduor jumped out of a fast moving vehicle which was used to kidnap the two after being lured into a meeting.

Narrating his ordeal, Barrack narrated how he was lured to be given more facts of the story in which Governor Okoth Obado of Migori was accused of impregnating a woman then trying to force into terminating the pregnancy.

Kenyans have called on the police to arrest Governor OKoth Obado and his associates who were sent to kidnap and kill the two.

Comrade Down: Sharon Otieno, a student of Rongo University who was abducted alongside @dailynation Journalist: Barrack Oduor after allegedly unfolding a love triangle with Migori Governor, has been found dead at Kodera Forest. Migori Governor’s PA arrested. #JusticeForSharon pic.twitter.com/8oOGsUHvif — Brian Onyango toAst™ (@bryan_toast) September 5, 2018

