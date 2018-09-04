Prophet Bushiri’s Church Caught in HIV / AIDS Storm in Zimbabwe

Prophet Bushiri, controversial Malawian preacher, has now disowned his church in Zimbabwe after being criticised by HIV and Aids activists child advocates for exposing and stigmatising a child living with HIV through his Facebook page, claiming to have healed the minor of the disease.

According to reports in Zimbabwe, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has now come out to claim that the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) in Zimbabwe was not registered under his flagship.

READ: Controversial Preacher Shepherd Bushiri Headed to Kenya as SA Police Investigate Him for Money Laundering

Many of those in Zimbabwe knows that the church was launched by Prophet Bushiri’s wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri in May 2017 where thousands of his followers attended. He promised to grow the church in the country then and even build another one in Bulawayo.

After last week’s controversy and with claims that Bushiri owned the church, he has now come out to deny any linkages to the church.

READ: Former Raila PA Silas Jakakimba On Zimbabwean Police Radar For Allegedly Instigating Poll Violence

“It boils down to what defines a church and what activities constitute a church service. We do not have a church in Zimbabwe. You can do a search with the relevant registrar or check with council of churches register. As such — we are not registered here and therefore do not have a church. Our church is in Pretoria. Having said that we have members all over the world,” said Mr Maynard Manyowa, Prophet Bushiri’s external media personnel.

The spokesman also denied that Bushiri violated any human right by exposing the minor, even going as far as saying that only the government can violate human rights.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips.