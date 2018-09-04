Diamond Platnumz Calls Out Hamisa For Trying To Bewitch Him (Video)

Diamond Platnumz has called out his second baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto and her mother, Shufaa Lutigunga for attempting to bewitch him and his family so he could marry her.

In a voice note that has been doing rounds on social media, Hamisa’s mum is heard speaking with an unidentified witch doctor.

Diamond responded in an interview with Wasafi TV, noting that he has received and heard the voice notes and identified the voice as that of the Mobetto’s.

He claims that Hamisa and her mother are trying to kill his mother, Bi Sandra Dangote and also trying to twist stories to make it seem like his mother Mama Dangote and sister Esma Platnumz are the evil ones.

Diamond claims that he identified the voice and confronted Hamisa about it.

A few days back, rumor was going round that that Esma and Mama Dangote held an audition to find a lady who could imitate Hamisa and Mama Mobetto’s voice so they could frame her for using juju on Diamond.

Diamond has defended his family and called out Hamisa for trying to manipulate situations to favor her.

“Why’d you wanna do that?” he posed.

Here is the interview:

