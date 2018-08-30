UK Prime Minister, Theresa May Dances With Scouts at UN Offices (Video)

UK Prime Minister, Theresa May’s concluded diplomatic visit to Africa has been one filled with bilateral talks and dance diplomacy included as well.

Dance diplomacy has been known to bring people together, promote cultural exchange and used to welcome visitors and leaders from around the globe.

Theresa May had the pleasure of dancing with young students from her visit in both Kenya and South Africa.

In Kenya, Theresa May visited the United Nations Environment Programme Offices to visit a UN scout project that encourages reuse of plastics bags and bottles to make reuseable items such as balls, dolls and toys.

She had the opportunity to meet and interact with scouts who are part of the plastic bag project.

Ms May did not shy away as she Joined the young ones as they did their dance presentation to welcome her.

She could be seen copying their moves and trying to twist and turn as they did.

In South Africa, Theresa May visited ID Mkhize Senior Secondary in Gugulethu, Cape Town, where she was welcomed with a dance as well.

Ms Theresa May joined the students in showing her dance moves.

Dance diplomacy is a great ice- breaker for many occasions and despite the PM’s broken moves, she still promotes it well.

