The court today has allowed National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri back to his office on grounds that the court cannot oust him from a constitutional office.

He will however bear limited access to the office, only after informing the Commission’s CEO and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Trial Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi ruled that Swazuri can only access the office under supervision to avoid interference with prosecution witnesses.

Mugambi said that the court has no power to bar or suspend him from entering his workplace given that he occupies a constitutional office.

However, other public officers who have been charged alongside him cannot access their respective offices until the criminal case they are facing is heard and determined.

The court declined to vary bond terms issued to Swazuri, saying that the application for review should be filed in the High court. He is out on cash bail of Ksh3.5 million.

Swazuri and 18 others who include Kenya Railways Corporation CEO Atanas Kariuki Maina have been charged over corruption involving Ksh221mn compensation for the Standard Gauge Railways project

