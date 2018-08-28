in NEWS

DCI Hunts For Policeman Who Sexually Assaulted Girl And Bought Her Morning After Pills

Police are pursuing a fellow cop who is said to have sexually assaulted a minor at a police station.

The officer who has since fled his work station at Adungosi Police Station, Busia County reportedly raped the Form Two student as she recorded a statement.

The girl was at the station reporting another case of defilement by a boda boda rider.

The DCI has assured Kenyans that they are on the look out for the cop who committed the act while at Kotur police post on August 24.

“The matter was received and investigations are ongoing. The victim was taken to hospital and DNA samples taken to government chemist for analysis,” a tweet from the police read.

According to a tweep, Teddy Eugene the officer raped the girl and later gave her emergency contraceptive pills and his contact details “in case of anything.”

