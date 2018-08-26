Waiguru Wants EACC To Make Public Findings From Kabura’s Affidavit In Seven Days

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru wants the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the DCI to make public findings from an affidavit filed by Sh791 million NYS Scandal suspect, Josephine Kabura in seven days.

Ms Waiguru, in a letter dated August 23 to EACC CEO Halaqhe Waqo, says the damning allegations made by Kabura are still causing her negative publicity, making reference to the Ipsos Synovate survey ranking her the second most corrupt leader in the country.

“As a result of the inordinate delay, our client has continued to receive negative publicity stemming from the allegations in Ms. Kabura’s affidavit culminating in a sponsored and doctored survey released by IPSOS Synovate.”

In February 2016, Kabura filed an affidavit in court accusing the former CS Devolution and other senior government officials of being behind the loss of Sh791 million.

The county boss recorded her statement and was later cleared of any wrong doing.

“Regrettably, two and half years later, the commission is yet to communicate to our client the outcome of the investigations nor inform the members of the public on the veracity of the allegations made by Ms. Josephine Kabura,” reads Waiguru’s letter in part.

“The delay on the part of the commission has caused our client irreparable damage and lend credence to the false allegations,” the letter continues.

Read: Commotion As Kirinyaga Women Rep Ngirici Is Denied Entry Into Children’s Home

Waiguru says she has tried writing to the EACC on several occasions to declare the findings following investigations into the affidavit.

“This is my 5th letter in the last three years to EACC requesting them to make public the findings on the investigation of the Kabura affidavit,” she says.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com