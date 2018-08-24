President Emmerson Mnangagwa. PHOTO/ COURTESY

The Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe has dismissed an opposition bid to have presidential election results annulled over alleged rigging in favour of Robert Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa for lack of sufficient evidence.

Giving the ruling today, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said that the opposition led by Mnangagwa’s arch-rival Nelson Chamisa failed to substantiate his allegations that the election was rigged.

“In the final analysis, the court finds the applicant has failed to place before it clear, direct, sufficient and credible evidence. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is duly declared winner of presidential elections held on the 30th of July 2018,” ruled Malaba.

Read: Resigned IEBC Commissioners Return To Office

Mnangagwa, of the ruling ZANU-PF party, won the election with 50.8 per cent of the vote — just enough to meet the 50 per cent threshold needed to avoid a run-off against MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3 per cent.

Nine judges, led by Chief Justice Malaba, delivered the unanimous verdict at the court in Harare, amid tight security though there were no protests ahead of the ruling.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected]

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...