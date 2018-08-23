Trouble At Atwoli’s Kileleshwa Home As Mary Kilobi Is Accused Of Being A Common Home Wrecker

Roselinder Atwoli has filed a complaint against COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli whom she claims forcibly threw her and her 13 year old son out of their Kileleshwa home.

She claimed that the trade unionist visited the home which they got in 2006 but the visit ended up with her and her child being kicked out. She said that she visited her son after she got advise from FIDA.

In his defense Francis Atwoli said that he allowed Roselinder to visit but she overstayed her welcome and wanted to spend the night.

The trade unionist denied claims that he took away his son from his mother saying that she could visit the teenage boy at any time.

“I allowed her to come and visit the kid but not spend the night. I have a first wife who does not behave like Roselinda. She respects our marriage.”

Roselinder says that her political career was not the source of disagreement in their marriage, and disclosed that it started when she allowed her daughter to go to aviation school in South Africa. He wrote to the school asking them to discontinue her studies and has never taken care of her family since then.

Atwoli in a TV interview said that he had released her for her to pursue politics as he felt she would not adequately take care of him if duly elected.

He is currently attached to KTN Swahili news anchor Mary Kilobi who he plans to marry soon.

A source told Kahawa Tungu that Atwoli is not the first sponsor to be linked to the news anchor. She had earlier been linked to Bungoma politician Jackson Wanami an affair the journalist described as disastrous and regretted being involved in.

The source described Mary Kilobi as a habitual home wrecker who has had numerous escapades with married men and even more confrontations with the wives.

The source also claimed that Kilobi was just one of the hotties that Atwoli bagged and took to the Kajiado home.

In fact the source divulges, the COTU boss is “a vampire who had randy nights with younger ladies.”

