Apostle James Nganga Wanted by Police Over Threats of Murder Issued to a Lawyer

Controversial city preacher Apostle James Nganga is wanted by Nairobi’s Directorate of Criminal Intelligence after issuing threats to a city based lawyer whose wife is a congregant at Neno Evangelism Centre.

According to sources within the police department, Apostle Nganga promised to ensure that lawyer Joel Mbaluka is killed but not before suffering gross humiliation for belittling him, Apostle Nganga.

Nairobi County DCI headquarters has prepared charges and is expected to arrest the preacher and have him arraigned in court with various criminal charges. The lawyer has appealed to police for protection from the controversial preacher who is known to be boisterous and conniving.

The threats which are contained in a video, shows Apostle Nganga threatening to ensure that the lawyer relieves himself on his trousers and dies a painful death.

The controversial preacher who seems to have known the lady for sometime then orders that the woman be given Ksh 100,000 and brags that his wife is better than the woman he had just given Ksh 100,000. Nganga then claims that Mbaluka picked the woman from the streets (okota). In the video, he claims that he paid over Ksh 5.6million as dowry for his current wife.

Apostle Nganga divorced previous wife Loise Murugi Maina over infidelity and abuse. The controversial con-preacher is known to issue more threats to anyone who challenges his actions.

Apostle Nganga currently faces charges of murder after causing death to other road users in Naivasha through dangerous driving. He was controversially released but after public outcry, police re-arrested and charged him afresh.

