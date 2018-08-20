Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai Goes Off On A Fan

Anerlisa Muigai, the owner of Nero company CEO went off on an Instagram fan who was trolling her after she put up a post.

The Instagram user attacked the Keroche Breweries heiress saying that she was flaunting her mother’s money as her own.

Anerlisa Muigai did not take it sitting down and asked where the fan’s mommy was when hers was making the millions.

Read:Zari Forced To Postpone Princess Tiffah’s Birthday Celebrations

Relentless, the user Mikeztyme asked Anerlisa not to be ashamed if she lived off her mother as many people lived off their parents.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your News tips to news@kahawatungu.com