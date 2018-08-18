‘My Husband Was Severely Tortured But Is Still Alive, Bobi Wine’s Wife Speaks

Ugandan Musician turned politician Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Kyangulanyi has finally spoken up about the state of her husband who was charged with treason at the martial courts.

She said that she finally managed to see her husband days since he was arrested with the help of the Ugandan Human Rights commission and her lawyers, he was frail but she was glad he was alive.

According to Barbie, Bobi was severely injured and tortured by the police. She said that he looked frail and could not remember some of the events that led to his arrest.

According to Bobi he was not at the scene of the chaos but at a restaurant following the news, he then left and went to his room where police found him and arrested him while unconscious. He said that aside from being beaten he was injected with unknown substances that made him unconscious.

He regained consciousness only to find himself at a court martial.

Barbie said that Bobi Wine asked her to be strong for the sake of their children and he thanked the international community that have continuously supported them through the ordeal.

Barbie in the statement urged that her husband be allowed to access medical attention which he was denied as he suspect he might have had internal bleeding.

She said hat he felt sad that he could not attend the burial of his driver Yassin Kawuma who was shot by police during the chaos.

Bobi Wine was campaigning for Francis Zaake who won the seat despite being incarcerated.

Here is her statement:

The Ugandan Police have since allegedly photo shopped the picture of the MP to show that he is unhurt.

So, apparently, the Ugandan authorities photoshopped this people to show Bobi Wine sitting yet the man can't sit neither can he stand. His situation is worse than he is in the picture. pic.twitter.com/hR0bB9ScHU — Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) August 18, 2018

