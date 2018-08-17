Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday called out Daily Nation editorial team for being hypocrites.

According to the leader of Majority in the senate, the Friday issue was full of 2022 Presidential talk yet the same media preaches to Kenyans against politicking.

“The author of the today’s editorial page is a captain of hypocrites.They preach against 2022 politics yet they treat us daily to headlines about 2022 via concocted stories. How ironic that in same paper today they have a headline of Ruto vs Raila 2022!” Murkomen lamented.

The author of the today’s @dailynation editorial page is a captain of hypocrites.They preach against 2022 politics yet they treat us daily to headlines about 2022 via concocted https://t.co/ppFW8sDHOG ironic that in same paper today they have a headline of Ruto vs Raila 2022! pic.twitter.com/JHMS63g1df — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 17, 2018

On page 14 of the Daily Nation, the headline read “No one owes anyone any political favour” where the author discouraged politicians against politicking as elections are four years away.

“In fact, it is very tiring and irritating to see some politicians and their supporters criss-crossing the country largely to woo voters under the disguise of of initiating or supervising development projects,” the opinion piece reads in part.

On page 4 of the same daily is a piece on “The epic battle to succeed Uhuru.” The article pits ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto who many say is poised to take over from his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Murkomen is one of the DP’s point men and has relentlessly been campaigning for the DP. Also on the list of key Ruto supporters is Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) and Aden Duale (Garissa Town).

Some leaders from the vote rich Mt Kenya region have expressed displeasure at the four campaigning too early.

Nyeri Town MP Kimani Ngunjiri has on various occasions said that talking politics now is disrespectful to the President who is focusing on achieving the Big Four Agenda.

“Its very very disrespectful for some of my colleagues to campaign for Deputy President William Ruto for the 2022 presidential seat. I am watching them campaigning for him, how disrespectful are they to the president,” he noted on May 13, 2018.

On Thursday, Kalenjin elders reiterated that come 2022 they expect that Uhuru will throw his weight behind Ruto, who has supported his bid both in 2013 and 2017.

“As a community, we are certain that our counterparts from central Kenya owe us politically, having supported one of their own in the last two elections. It is time they pay back by backing our son to be the next president,” said Mr James Lukwo, the elders’ chairperson.

But the DP has maintained that no one owes him any political favours and asked leaders to desist from talking politics.

