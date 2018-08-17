Kenyatta University student Eliud Lokuwam Nanok became the first Turkana to play and score for Gor Mahia in the Kenyan Premier League.

Lokuwam, who came on as a second half substitute, delivered K’Ogalo’s lone goal against a stubborn relegation threatened Chemelil Sugar at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium Thursday.

The win saw the run-away league leaders go 17 points clear at the apex of the KPL table standings with only five points separating them from defending their title.

It also extended Gor’s unbeaten league record against the millers to 17 games.

The third-year Economic Finance student, who has been used sparingly by coach Dylan Kerr, is now yearning for more play time. He wants to achieve both in class and in the field.

“I am a student yes, but football is in me. I do train hard and my dream is to do well and achieve more in football alongside my education.

It feels good to score a goal in league match. Gor Mahia is a big club and l am lucky to be part of it, my aim is to work hard and l am yearning for more play time.

I hope my coach will consider me in more matches because l have what it takes and ready to deliver,” Lokuwam told Gor’s official website.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia turn their attention to Sunday’s CAF Confederation Group D fixture against Rwanda’s Rayon Sports at Kasarani Stadium.

K’Ogalo will have to make do without Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi, who ditched the club for trials with South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs without permission.

With Innocent Wafula not registered to play continental football, Kerr may need to dig deeper to find a suitable replacement in the crucial game.

A win for K’Ogalo, who are leading the group, will see them book a historic quarter-finals spot in the continental competition.

The match will kick-off at 7.00pm Kenyan time.

