Rapper Khaligraph Jones Displays Cash Money Earned From Gigs On Instagram

Rapper Khaligraph Jones alias Papa Jones posted a video on his Instagram boasting of his earnings from different performances.

“Weka Bidiii buda,” reads the caption in part.

Khaligraph performed at the Alpha Lounge launch at Highway Mall on Mombasa road on Thursday evening.

With all that money, KRA must be interested in getting a cut of the earnings.

He has been doing well with his latest album ‘Testimony 1990.’

The Mazishi rapper, recently fired shots at Octopizzo for buying YouTube views on his music video Oliel.

“Sometimes you succumb to the pressure and with some people, you have to do what you have to do,” he jibed, “And with him I think he had to do what he had to do. At the end of the day, real people know what is happening.”

