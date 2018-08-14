Four Information and Communication Authority employees have been accused of stealing more than Ksh184 million.

Felix Ongaga, the acting Finance Manager Daniel Ouma, the authority accountant Peter Mwangi and the cashier Anthony Nyaga orchestrated a ‘petty’ cash withdrawals, that did not require authority from the CEO Robert Mugo.

Mwangi and Nyaga would create requests in the system while Ouma and Ongaga would approve with the money being delivered by Wells Fargo cash courier services or picked from the bank by the cashier or accountant.

The cover was blown last year, after more than an year of ‘under water operations’ by the four, which invited the investigation of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

According to the authority policy, withdrawals below Ksh500 million do not need the signature of the CEO, which presented the four with a loophole to steal the money.

“The withdrawal by the 3rd and 4th respondent were done at an average of 4 to 13 transactions in a day all below Ksh500,000,” read a statement by Asset Recovery Agency (ARA).

At the time the scandal was know, the suspects had only Ksh6.4 in their accounts, which were frozen through a court order.

According to sources, the four managed to withdraw Ksh29 million in 2016 and 155.8 million in 2017, from the authority’s bank accounts at Citi Bank.

