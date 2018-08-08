Hamisa Mobetto’s son with singer Diamond Platnumz, Dylan turns one year old today.

Diamond wished him a happy birthday while throwing a little bit shade to Zari Hassan’s kids, Tiffah and Nillan Dangote whom she refers to as the “Rich Kids of Pretoria”.

As you know, Zari’s kids only speak English. Mama Dangote has lamented before that she does not know if she can keep up with her grandchild Tiffah or she will have to speak with her in sign language.

Diamond posted that he is proud of his youngest child, calling him his fellow swahiliman and sufferer.

Diamond had denied fathering Hamisa’s son for a long time until he could not hide it anymore.

Hamisa named Dylan after Diamond’s father, Abdul Naseeb so all the evidence was pointing that he really was the father.

The Wasafi boss later came to gift his last born with a house to show that he had finally accepted him and will take care of him.

Dylan’s mum, Hamisa also posted on her instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday my Lion Cub deedaylan I Love You Son ❤️🎂🦁”

While, all the festivities to prepare for Tiffah’s birthday party in South Africa are on going, the shade from Mama Dangote cannot go unnoticed. She is still posting Tiffah’s pictures today for her birthday.

She (Mama Dangote) has also changed her bio to read “Happy birthday Latiffah Naseeb,” clearly ignoring that it is Dylan’s day as well.

What fans can’t wait to see is if Dylan will get his own birthday party and if he is invited to his big sister’s party. Let’s wait and see!

