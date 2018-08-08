The former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has been arrested over mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds while in office.

The office of the ODPP received information concerning alleged criminal activities involving Nairobi City County Government officials touching on the mismanagement and embezzlement of Public funds.

After investigations the EACC found information linking the former governor and 7 others working in the the county.

They include; Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa- Former County Secretary NCC, Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba- Former CFO-NCC, Stephen Ogaga Osiro- Former Head of County Treasury Luke Mugo Gatimu- Ag Chief Officer Finance, Maurice Ochieng Okere- Ag Head of County Treasury, Gregory Mwakanongo- CEC Member- Finance & Economic Planning among others.

The office of the ODPP gave the EACC officers a go ahead to arrest and arraign them in court on Thursday.

Governor Sonko had earlier implicated the former governor of mismanagement of public funds that were allegedly paid into his personal account in Family Bank.

