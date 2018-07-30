in ENTERTAINMENT

Flamboyant Musician, Ringtone Apoko Becomes An Anglican Priest

1.9k Views 1 Comment

Ringtone
/Courtesy
Ringtone
/Courtesy

Musician Ringtone Apoko is officially an Anglican Priest. The musician posted on his instagram profile, suggesting that he had been ordained as a Priest.

While some users think that the picture was photo shopped, Ringtone noted that his haters will still say that he can’t be a priest.

Read: Prominent Personalities In Barrack Obama’s 350 Delegation To Kenya

The musician has been known to try different stunts to make his career relevant, the most recent one being his proposal to Zari Hassan with a Range Rover and offering to take care of her kids.

A fan commented on his Instagram post saying that the Pamela singer should shoot his music video in peace and stop disturbing people but the musician has maintained that it is serious.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your News tips to news@kahawatungu.com

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

sonko

Governor Sonko Suspends Three County Officials As He Reshuffles Cabinet
Elsie

Dennis Oliech’s Sister Elsie Narrates Events Before Her Mother Passed On