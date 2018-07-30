Flamboyant Musician, Ringtone Apoko Becomes An Anglican Priest

Musician Ringtone Apoko is officially an Anglican Priest. The musician posted on his instagram profile, suggesting that he had been ordained as a Priest.

While some users think that the picture was photo shopped, Ringtone noted that his haters will still say that he can’t be a priest.

The musician has been known to try different stunts to make his career relevant, the most recent one being his proposal to Zari Hassan with a Range Rover and offering to take care of her kids.

A fan commented on his Instagram post saying that the Pamela singer should shoot his music video in peace and stop disturbing people but the musician has maintained that it is serious.

