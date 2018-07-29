DCI Officers Nab 11 Suspects Connected With Illegal Sim Card Registration

Officers from the Directorate of criminal investigations (DCI) last night arrested eleven suspects connected to the unlawful registration of sim cards.

The officers confiscated two laptops and approximately 15000 assorted sim cards. They also confiscated four agent lines, two Safaricom registration books, one Airtel registration book, one agent number, assorted ATMs and assorted cell phones.

Read:Three More SIM Swap Scammers Arrested As Crackdown Intensifies

The DCI have started an operation on sim card fraudsters in a bid to reduce the number of innocent Kenyans who get duped and also to reduce the numbers of illegally registered sim cards that are usually used by robbers.

The eleven suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Kenyans on twitter have lauded the efforts by officers from the DCI saying that the institution had gotten stronger under the leadership of George Kinoti.

Here are some of the reactions:

Oh yes. .. This team is full of inspiration more than ever before. … #GreatWork #MakingKenyaGreatAgain . … It's my prayer that God showers you @DCI_Kenya with is His wisdom as you redeem #Kenya from criminal cartels. .. — Stephen Musili (@stevemusilih) July 29, 2018

Thanks. How I wish the Telcos has been cooperating. — Bernard Koech (@KoechBernard) July 29, 2018

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your News tips to news@kahawatungu.com