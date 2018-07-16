Another Milestone For Ageless Injera, Becomes First Kenyan Rugby Player To Feature In Three World Cups

Collins Injera will reach yet another milestone when he becomes the first Kenyan player to feature at three Rugby World Cup Sevens after being named in Kenya’s squad to this year’s tournament in San Francisco, USA.

The tournament will run from 20th to 22nd July 2018.

Injera,Kenya’s all time top try scorer and second overall on the World Series all time try scorers list featured at the 2009 tournament in Dubai where Shujaa reached a historic first ever semifinal under then Head Coach Benjamin Ayimba.

He again featured in the Mike Friday coached squad that reached a second semifinal at the 2013 tournament in Moscow.

Shujaa, now coached by Innocent Simiyu, himself a veteran of two World Cups (2005 & 2009) will get their campaign underway with a pre-round of 16 clash against Tonga at 11.01pm on Friday 20th July.

Shujaa Leading RWC Sevens Tournament Appearances

3 Collins Injera (2009,2013,2018)

2 Benjamin Ayimba (2001,2005)

2 Oscar Osir (2001,2005)

2 Felix Ochieng (2001,2005)

2 Innocent Simiyu (2005,2009)

2 Sidney Ashioya (2005,2009)

2 Humphrey Kayange (2009,2013)

2 Biko Adema (2009,2013)

2 Lavin Asego (2009,2013)

2 Horace Otieno (2009,2013)

2 Andrew Amonde (2013,2018)

2 Willy Ambaka (2013,2018)

2 Eden Agero (2013, 2018)

