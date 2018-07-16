Diamond Platnumz aka Chibu Dangote has come out to defend the video concept of his new song, ‘Baila’ after news emerged that he copied the concept from Indian movie by actor, Shakur Khan.

Diamond claims that the Actor has been a role model to his life and that is why he chose to get his inspiration from his scenes.

“Sababu kubwa ya Kumpendea Sharuk Khan sio tu kuigiza bali ni Ufundi na kubobea kwake kwenye sekta ya Uigizaji wa Mapenzi katika Movie zake,” he commented.



However, some fans were disappointed that Chibu lifted the exact scenes which he re-acted in his video.

Here’s the video comparison (Courtesy):

