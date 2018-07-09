Solai Dam Owner And Eight Other Suspects Granted KSh2.5 Million Bail Each

The Solai Dam owner, Perry Mansukh and 8 other suspects have been granted bond of KSh5 million shillings each and surety of the same amount or bail of KSh2.5 million each.

The nine suspects spent the weekend in jail as they awaited hearing on Monday.

They have been ordered to surrender their passports to the court ahead of the pre- trial on August 3.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday and were charged with 48 counts of manslaughter following after the tragedy that left 48 people dead.

